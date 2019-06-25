GAA Club Notes

Well done to Oliver and his team-mates for bringing this coveted title to the club for the first time, recovering from a poor start to defeat Glynn-Barntown by 3-11 to 2-10.

Ben Hynes collected the player of the match award from competition organiser Anthony Masterson, while goalkeeper and captain Josh Walsh was presented with the trophy.

Team: Josh Walsh (capt.); Alex Kirby, Cillian Boggan, Edan McElroy; Stewart Hession, Ben Hynes (0-4, 2 frees, 1 '45), Alex Boggan; John Crosbie, Darby Purcell (0-3); Oliver McMahon (1-0), Jack Foley (0-1), Robert Molloy (1-0); Mark Finucane, Jason Kelly, Patrick Duignan. Subs. (rolling) - Kyle Clancy (0-1), Ben English (0-1), Luke Murphy (1-1), Darragh Grant, also Eoin Doyle, Eoin Halligan.

The Under-10 boys had a great time at the Play and Stay event in Innovate Wexford Park on Saturday and, like the Under-17 Matty Forde Cup winners, they got to play plenty of football on the hallowed turf before climbing the steps to lift a trophy. Well done to the organisers for giving them an opportunity that will hopefully develop their love for the game.

The Under-9 boys are also playing plenty of blitzes around the District at the moment, and long may it last. Many thanks to Pettitt's SuperValu for their generous donation of footballs for our youngest members.

The club was well represented on the Wexford Under-20 panel in their first round championship win over Wicklow in Bellefield on Saturday by 1-14 to 2-7. Adam Dempsey, Cathal Kirwan and Conor Kehoe were all on the bench, while Paul Gannon is a selector, and we wish them well in the quarter-final versus Louth in Drogheda on Tuesday, July 2, at 7.30 p.m.

Darragh Kirwan recently won the Féile football skills county competition which was a magnificent achievement, earning him the chance to compete in the national final in Abbotstown.

Well done also to Leiah O'Rourke who was a key member of the Wexford Under-16 ladies' team which was most unfortunate not to contest the Leinster final.

Well done to Isabelle Whelan and Siúin Gately who were recently presented with the Under-12 girls' player of the year and most improved player awards for last season. All Under-10 and Under-12 girls also received certificates of participation.

Club members will be out in force next Sunday for the Leinster hurling final double-header against Kilkenny in Croke Park. Best wishes to Richie Lawlor (captain), Josh Shiel, Liam Cassin, Jason Gordon and the rest of the Minors, and to joint captain Lee Chin and his Senior colleagues too.

Incidentally, Conor Kehoe and Liam Cassin helped St. Peter's to victory in a 1916 commemoration blitz in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow before the end of the school year.

Well done to Shay O'Leary and Jessie Dempsey for representing Wexford in the Kennedy Cup soccer competition in Limerick, and congratulations to our club members who helped Wexford Albion to success in the Mini World Cup, not forgetting our Wexford Cup winners with Wexford Bohs.

The Seniors will conclude their All-County League campaign at home to Horeswood this Thursday (7.45 p.m.), although they cannot qualify for the knockout stages. They are currently on three points after one win, one draw and three losses from their five games.

The Juniors finished their Division 4 campaign at the foot of their table after one win and three defeats, but the Junior 'B' side are flying after the club had sufficient numbers to field three adult teams for the first time in many years.

They have claimed two wins and two draws thus far to leave them firmly placed for a District semi-final spot, defeating town rivals St. Joseph's in their most recent outing by 3-12 to 1-10.

They had previously drawn twice in the space of a week, against St. Mary's (Maudlintown) and Crossabeg-Ballymurn respectively.

The Under-15 Rising Stars produced a couple of good displays recently, beating St. Anne's by 2-16 to 2-4 before drawing with Shelmaliers (4-8 each), while the Under-12 girls played very well in their most recent game in Páirc Charman.

The Minor girls have beaten Shamrocks by 3-8 to 3-5, while the Under-16s accounted for Naomh Eanna in Division 4 by 7-11 to 1-0.

The Under-15 boys' first team went into the break for exams on the back of a 1-13 to 0-8 loss to Fethard, but they had played very well in their previous outing when Shelmaliers were beaten by 4-10 to 2-12 in Páirc Charman.

Are you the parent of a five- or six-year-old boy interested in learning how to play Gaelic football in a fun environment with full supervision from qualified coaches? If so, feel free to come along to training in Páirc Charman any Wednesday from 6.30 to 7.30 p.m., as you and your child will be very welcome.

A belated thank you to Monica Halligan and her helpers for organising the recent under-age awards night in the clubhouse which was a big success. The bring a friend night also proved most beneficial and succeeded in atttracting some new members to the club.

CASTLETOWN-LIAM MELLOWS

Result - All-County Football League Division 1: Glynn-Barntown 3-12, Castletown 1-14.

Castletown's Cúl Camp will run from Monday, July 8, until Friday, July 12, for boys and girls aged six to 13 years old. For more information, go to http://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

To accommodate Sarah coming from Oulart, we have decided to combine Monday's yoga classes to one class from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. Sorry for any inconvenience. Please pass the information on to anyone who wasn't there Monday.

Chair yoga continues Monday mornings in the Golden Anchor at 10.45 a.m. for €5. Newcomers are always welcome to both classes.

Please remember that our club grounds in Castletown and Coolgreany are smoke-free zones.

Regular peak times for the indoor arena are booking up fast, and Deirdre will take booking enquiries. The arena is available for external bookings at an hourly rate of €70.

For availability/external bookings, contact Deirdre (086-8626829). The arena calendar is available to view on the club webpage: http://www.castletownliammellows.com/arenas.html

If you are interested in advertising your business at the club grounds, please contact any member of the committee. The rate is €170 for the first year (includes €70 for the sign which will be designed to your specifications with CK Signs), and €100 per year thereafter.

In order to keep the club notes e-mail up to date and active, coaches/mentors must send matches, fixtures and results to me at pro.deniseclm@gmail.com or by phone on 086-8331771 by 6 p.m. every Sunday.

