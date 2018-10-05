Reshape your mind with leading mental health expert Dr Harry Barry

Irish author and medic, Dr Harry Barry will host a free mental health workshop, focusing on emotional resilience, in Wexford Town as part of the Pfizer Healthy Town programme of events. Taking place on October 10 at 7.30 p.m. in the Clayton Hotel.

Dr Barry’s workshop will focus on coping strategies for everyday life, and how learning key emotional resilience skills can assist in learning how to manage and deal with many mental health difficulties.

Registration for this workshop is essential as spaces are limited and allocated on a first come first serve basis – please reserve your place by emailing pfizerhealthytown2018@edelman.com.

With almost 40 years’ experience as a medical doctor, Dr Harry Barry has a long-standing interest in mental health and has published numerous books on how to effectively manage issues which can affect personal mental wellbeing.

Recent research carried out as part of the Healthy Town programme revealed that 9 in 10 adults in Wexford Town feel that they take good care of their mental health, though only 36% said that they feel knowledgeable about health and wellbeing.

In response to this and following the 2018 Healthy Town theme of “Mind”, the workshop will provide the people of Wexford Town with the tools necessary to build strong emotional resilience.

The event is open to people of all ages and everyone in the locality with an interest in health and mental wellbeing is encouraged to come along.

The Pfizer Healthy Town . The initiative focuses on engaging town residents with the wealth of resources, activities and services that can support a healthy lifestyle, all of which are available on their doorstep.

As part of this year’s Healthy Town programme, the people of Wexford Town will be invited to participate in free events covering the areas of “Heart”, “Mind”, “Body” and “Nutrition” throughout the months of September and October.

Each event aims to encourage the people of Wexford Town to make simple, small changes to their lifestyle that will benefit their overall health and wellbeing.

For more information on this year’s programme, please visit Healthy Town Ireland’s https://www.facebook.com/HealthyTownIreland.

