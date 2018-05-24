Wexford People Cookie policy

Last Update May 23rd 2018

INM (the “INM”) ("us", "we" or "our") uses a) "cookies" to help us remember details of your visits to our website which can be found at www.independent.ie (the “Site”) and b) SDK (Software Development Kit) “trackers” to help us remember details of your visits to our apps including, but not limited to technical information about your visit e.g. traffic data, location data, browser language, your IP address, the previous website from which you reached us and the type of browser you use. Accordingly, our Privacy Statement will apply to our treatment of the information we obtain via our cookies and trackers.

What are cookies?

A cookie is a small data file that is transferred to your device (e.g. your phone or your computer) which collects information, including personal information about you. They are widely used in order to make websites work, or work more efficiently, as well as to provide information to the owners of websites. For example, a cookie could allow the Site to recognise your browser/login details, while another could store your preferences and other information and let you navigate the Site effectively. Cookies can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

Statistical and analytical information from cookies and trackers provides us with general and not individually specific information about the number of people who visit this Site; the number of people who return to this Site; the pages that they visit; where they were before they came to this Site and the page in the Site at which they exited. This information helps us monitor traffic on our Site so that we can manage the Site's capacity and efficiency. It also helps us to understand which parts of this Site are most popular, and generally to assess user behaviour and characteristics in order to measure interest in and use of the various areas of the Site.

We may partner with or receive services from third parties which you can visit from our Site. We may also embed external content and features from such third parties within our Site (e.g. social media networks such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter). We do not control the content or links that appear on these sites and are not responsible for the practices employed by websites linked to or from our Site. In addition, these sites or services, including their content and links, may be constantly changing. These sites and services may have their own privacy statements and customer service policies. Browsing and interaction on any other website, including websites which have a link to our Site, is subject to that website’s own terms and policies.

CHANGES TO OUR COOKIE POLICY

We can change this Cookie Policy at any time. If we make material changes to this Cookie Policy, we will let you know either by posting the changed Cookie Policy on the Site or by sending you an email.

It is important that you review the changed Cookie Policy. If you do not wish to agree to the changed Cookies Policy, then we cannot continue to provide the Site to you, and your only option is to stop accessing the Site.

TYPES OF COOKIES

We may place our cookies on your device via our website. Our Privacy Statement will apply to how we treat the information we collect through cookies. The following are the main types of cookies used on the Site:

ESSENTIAL COOKIES

These cookies are necessary for the Site to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in, filling in forms or serving contextual ads. The types of essential cookies used are:

GDPR Consent Cookie

A simple cookie to track whether you have reviewed and consented to the latest version of our privacy policies

Registration cookies

When you register with our Site, we generate cookies that signal whether you are signed in or not. Our servers use these cookies to work out which account you are signed in with, and if you are allowed access to a particular service. It also allows us to associate any comments you post with your username. While you are signed into this Site, we combine information from your registration cookies with analytics cookies, which we could use to identify which pages you have seen on our Site.

Cookies used are:

• Gigya Socialise

Cookies are expired after a year or when the user logs out.

Subscription Cookies

International Micro Payment Ventures Ltd, operating under the trademark Flip-Pay, provide Digital Edition subscription, payment, identity management and analytics services to us, for the purpose of content monetisation ( i.e. e-paper subscriptions ).

The personal data it collects is to provide a seamless but secure purchasing environment. This data is not sold to third parties and Flip-Pay maintains the highest standards of security.

The use of cookies is minimal and is only used for session management. FlipPay uses Stripe to process credit card information. This data is not shared or accessible to third parties and is encrypted.

Cookies used are:

• Flippay

Cookies are expired when the session is completed.

Site Functionality Cookies

We use Google Tag manager and Adobe Dynamic Tag Manager cookies to enable functionality that helps us provide the core website and services

Cookies used are:

• Adobe Dynamic Tag Management

• Google Tag Manager

Cookies are expired when the session is completed.

ANALYTICS COOKIES

Every time a user visits our Site, web analytics software provided by a third party generates an anonymous analytics cookie. These cookies can tell us whether or not you have visited the Site before. Your browser will tell us if you have these cookies, and if you don't, we generate new ones. This allows us to track how many individual unique users we have, and how often they visit the Site. Unless you are signed in to our Site, these cookies cannot be used to identify individuals; they are used for statistical purposes only. If you are logged in, we will also know the details you gave to us for this, such as username and email address.

Cookies used include:

• ChartBeat

• Google Analytics

• Omniture (Adobe Analytics)

The expiration date is varying on different analytics tools between 1 and 3 years

BEHAVIOURAL ADVERTISING COOKIES

These cookies may be set through our site and other sites you visit around the web by third-party advertisers. They may be used by those third parties to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts here and on other sites across the web. These profiles are based on identifying your IP address, browser or internet device.

We create anonymous audience segments based on interactions with our Site and apps which can be tied back to a single cookie or device ID. We use cookie technologies provided by Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) and Oracle Bluekai Data Management Platform (DMP) to assist us in creating these audience segments. We have no possibility of linking any anonymous user of our Site who may be classified into an audience segment to an individual identifiable person.

We facilitate third parties to serve advertisements through our Site. Advertisers try to make these ads relevant to you by tracking the topics you are interested in and other ads that you like to engage with across the web. Most of these third parties participate in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Transparency and Consent Framework, which means that you can in one place manage your privacy settings around behavioural advertising. Google DoubleClick for Publishers is our primary ad serving partner and Google provides its own mechanism for controlling how ads are personalised to you.

Manage your consent for advertisers participating in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) framework and Google ad settings on:

• Privacy Settings Page

The expiry date for the IAB Advertising Framework Cookie is 6 months.

Google anonymize IP addresses in logs by removing part of the address after 9 months. After 18 months, they further anonymize log data by anonymizing or deleting cookie or advertising ID information in both logs and ad serving databases.

User data tied to cookies and advertising IDs is also used to detect and prevent ad fraud and ensure that users don’t see ads that they’ve blocked in the past. In these cases, or in cases where Google stores this data on behalf of its customers (e.g. in Google Analytics), data may be stored for periods longer than those specified above.

SOCIAL MEDIA COOKIES

Social Media providers use electronic tools including ‘Cookies’, ‘Social Plugins‘ and ‘Tracking Pixels’ to track your browsing habits, likes and social interactions across the internet in order to build up a profile about you. We enable these on our site to facilitate social sharing.

Cookies utilised on the Site are from:

• Facebook

• Twitter

The expiry date for Twitter cookies is 30 days and 90 days for Facebook cookies .

Managing and Blocking Cookies & Trackers

If you would like more information and tips on managing your privacy in relation to cookies and trackers, please visit our page on how to Manage your Privacy Online.